First Black Woman To Make Judge In NYC’s Highest Court Found Dead In Hudson River

Sheila Abdus-Salaam Found Dead In The Hudson River

The first black woman appointed to New York state’s highest court was found dead along the Hudson River on Wednesday, with no immediate indication of the cause of death.

According to Bloomberg, 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam was reported missing just one day before her body was discovered on the river bank in Harlem.

Police reported that her body showed no obvious marks or bruises, so the medical examiner plans to study her remains to determine the cause of death.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who personally appointed Abdus-Salaam the NY Court of Appeals back in 2013, only had fond words to speak of the woman he called a “trailblazing jurist.”

“As the first African-American woman to be appointed to the state’s Court of Appeals, she was a pioneer. Through her writings, her wisdom and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, worked hard to achieve her position. After growing up in poor means in a family of 7 kids in Washington D.C. she managed to graduate from Barnard College and earn a law degree from Columbia Law. Working up from a staff attorney position at East Brooklyn Legal Services, she eventually became a judge in the Manhattan Supreme Court, where she served for 14 years before being selected to the high court by Cuomo.

Sheila Abdus-Salaam was truly an inspiration, so it’s definitely sad to see her come to such a tragic end under mysterious (and likely foul) circumstances. Our thoughts are with her family members…

Creative Commons/Instagram