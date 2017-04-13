Hottest Song On The Street: TK Kravitz’s “Space” Ft. (Snowqueen) Sexton [Video]

TK Kravitz, formerly of TK N Kash, dropped this banger “Space” last week and we knew it would be a hit as soon as we listened to it on our boy’s Instagram. TK has the song for the summer, right? The female artist on this banger is named “Sexton” and is a new artist who took a chance with a flight from Australia to the U.S.. Ole-girl looks to have some flavor with her little groove and singing steeze…

Shout out to our boy, Jacey Kid! He’s an OG!

TK Kravitz: https://www.instagram.com/tkkravitz/

Sexton Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snowqueensexton/

