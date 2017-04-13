Here’s What Tiny Thinks About T.I. Dissing Their ‘Distracting’ Marriage

Tiny Responds To T.I.’s “Distraction” Comments

After her husband publicly dissed their marriage, Tiny Harris is issuing a not so subtle response. As previously reported T.I. told Angie Martinez that he’s a much better “best friend” to his wife than husband…

“That’s still one of the best friends in the world that I’ve ever had,” said Tip. “I can be a better best friend than a husband.”

and added that his marriage to Tiny is a “distraction.”

“It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me,” said Tip. “And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I’m the patriarch of this family. And it’s my responsibility to take us onward and upward. I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do.”



And after fans rallied around Tiny and dogged T.I….





Tiny’s sending them a message that she’s “good” despite “distractions.”

Last night Tiny posted a video by social media star @jstlbby where the amateur comedienne gave wise words about God blocking “distractions” in your life.

“God works in mysterious ways,” said Jstlbby. “It’s nothing you can hide from God, he knows when we’re on a straight and narrow path and he knows when distractions come and we kinda get sidetracked, but he has a way of putting roadblocks to block the distractions to keep us on that straight path.”

What distraction, Tip???

What do YOU think about Tiny’s reaction to T.I.’s distraction comments???

