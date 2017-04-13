R.I.P. Eddie Murphy Releases Statement About Charlie Murphy’s Death “Our Hearts Are Heavy”

Eddie Murphy Speaks Out About Charlie Murphy’s Death

Eddie Murphy and his family must be incredibly heartbroken at the loss of their beloved Charlie Murphy.

Yesterday’s news came as a complete shock to most of us and we never met Charlie a day in our life.

The legendary comic had this to say according to TMZ:

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.” He added thanks to Charlie’s millions of fans for their “outpouring of condolences and prayers.”

The Murphy’s reportedly knew of Charlie’s condition but they believed he his health was improving.

Incredibly sad. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

