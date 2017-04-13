Breezy Addresses Rumors He’s Big Mad Over Karrueche Getting Chopped Down By Quavo
- By Bossip Staff
Rumor Control: Chris Brown Says TMZ Don’t Know His Feelings About Karrueche And Quavo
Oh lordt… Somebody take Breezy’s phone please.
After the latest reports that Chris Brown was in his feelings about his “real friend” Quavo dating his ex-girl Karrueche Breezy decided to dispute the talk that he’s big mad and took to social media liking this post about how TMZ doesn’t know his business…
Welp… There you have it.
While he deleted that repost, Brown opted to leave things on a positive note, posting about staying true to oneself and not worrying about what other people think.
He also posted this star studded throwback jawn.
SplashNews/WENN/RWS Screencaps