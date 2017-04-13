Breezy Addresses Rumors He’s Big Mad Over Karrueche Getting Chopped Down By Quavo

Rumor Control: Chris Brown Says TMZ Don’t Know His Feelings About Karrueche And Quavo

Oh lordt… Somebody take Breezy’s phone please.

After the latest reports that Chris Brown was in his feelings about his “real friend” Quavo dating his ex-girl Karrueche Breezy decided to dispute the talk that he’s big mad and took to social media liking this post about how TMZ doesn’t know his business…

A post shared by Chris Brown (@maurice5589) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Welp… There you have it.

A post shared by 🤖👽🌕 (@chrisbrownofficial) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

While he deleted that repost, Brown opted to leave things on a positive note, posting about staying true to oneself and not worrying about what other people think.

TBT HOLLYWOOD A post shared by 🤖👽🌕 (@chrisbrownofficial) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

He also posted this star studded throwback jawn.

SplashNews/WENN/RWS Screencaps