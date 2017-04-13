‘Sour Milk’ Shade: Kenya Moore Blasts Kim Zolciak For Attacking Her Appearance



Hi hater…

Kenya Moore Responds To Kim Zolciak’s RHOA Shade

Kenya Moore’s not done with Kim Zolciak after the RHOA O.G. threw her some colossal-sized shade on the season finale.

As previously reported viewers saw the two go head to head at Chateau Sheree over their looks and Kenya’s shady reaction to Sheree’s mansion.



Kim’s still adamant that Kenya’s jealous that she has a husband and six children and she recently told PEOPLE;

“Why are you talking about my husband? You wish you had one. Definitely, don’t talk about my husband, my children — just don’t go there.”

But Kenya’s got a response for that; “Bye “sour milk aging” hater!

According to the Moore Hair Care owner, Kim’s jealous that she’s all natural.

“I appreciate my genes and the face that I have my original face and I don’t age like sour milk.,” said Kenya.

Furthermore, Kim’s a hypocrite because she previously dragged Kandi’s house.

She tells BravoTV:

I’d been very fond of Kim and always kept in touch with her and had been one of her biggest fans. I was shocked when she was so rude to me. After all, had she not felt superior to this group of girls and left, she would know that the “house war” between me and Sheree was not that serious. We all watched Kim trash Kandi’s house, right? She talked about her neighborhood, her broken gate, her banisters and went on and on and on about what was wrong with Kandi’s house. See where I’m going with this? When she came for me, I had to first figure out if it was really Kim. Her own mother probably couldn’t pick her out of a line up now, so how could I be expected to? She kept making nasty comments about my appearance… This is the same woman who wants people to believe she hasn’t had any plastic surgery done to her face, but she can’t close her eyes when she blinks. B***, bye! No, I don’t want to be Kim. Yes, I would love to have children, but I’m not interested in having three baby daddies. I appreciate my genes and the fact that I have my original face and that I don’t age like sour milk. My body is my temple. I don’t smoke cigarettes or drink a bottle of wine a day. Thank God I have my own healthy hair and successful hair care line that promotes real hair growth. (Kenya Moore Hair Care in retail stores now!) At least we know my hair care line works. I don’t believe smearing cream on your face after a facelift is really a cure for wrinkles.

WELP!

In addition to shutting Kim down, Kenya hosted a screening last night for “Unforgettable” at Atlanta’s Cinebistro Town Brookhaven.

and her RHOA buddy Kandi was in attendance.

The twisted thriller starring Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl hits theaters nationwide April 21.

More photos from Kenya’s screening on the flip.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.