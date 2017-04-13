Scared Of Trump: Lansing, Michigan Votes To Become ‘Sanctuary City’ For Immigrants & Flip Flops 

Spineless: Lansing, Michigan Rescinds Decision To Be Sanctuary City For Immigrants

On April 3rd, Lansing City Council ‘defiantly and unanimously declared Lansing a “Sanctuary City”’, Washington Post reports. This week, they’ve rescinded that decision because of backlash and threats.

The mayor, Virg Bernero, had issued an order saying that Lansing police would not stop or arrest anyone based solely on their immigration status or ask about the immigration status of crime victims or witnesses, according to the report. The sanctuary order was meant to block “unconstitutionally and illegally misuse the power of the federal government”, toward the city’s immigrant population.

The council got scared off by 3 GOP members who denounced the move. Trump administration has also threatened to cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities, Lansing receiving $6.5 million in federal funding –and to shame cities that don’t sufficiently cooperate with immigration authorities attempt to round up undocumented immigrants. Smh.

On Wednesday the decision was rescinded on a 5-2 House vote. Pretty sad that this all boils down to state funding.