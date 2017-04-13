Congratulations! ‘black-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Was Accepted To Every College She Applied To

https://instagram.com/p/BSoaSp4gdaQ/?taken-by=yarashahidi

Yara Shididi Got A “Yes” From Every College She Wanted To Attend

Yara Shahidi is greatness. You show us something to hate about her and we’ll show you a hater.

Not only is she a talented actress, but her life ambitions are the stuff #BlackGirlMagic is made of.

Last month, we reported that Michelle Obama had written Yara a glowing college recommendation letter. Today we get word that the letter, in addition to her hard work, have paid dividends for the 17-year-old phenom. She recently revealed to Seventeen that she was accepted to every single college to which she applied:

I did get all of my college acceptances and I’m keeping them close to the belt as of right now, but I got into every college I applied to. So that’s really exciting. I found all of that out last week. My college plans are all up in the air, but I will choose within the next month.

Wherever she goes, she has a clear focus on what she wants to study:

You’ve said you’re going to major in African American studies and sociology. Why did you decide to double major? Because for me, as much as I want free time, I love to challenge myself. And so it really goes back to the point that I want to study as much as possible and [doing] a double major is the solution. Have you picked out a minor yet? I have not decided on a minor. I don’t know if I am going to go more creative and do something in the arts or if I am going to do a social justice minor, so that is still up for debate.

Congrats, girl!

