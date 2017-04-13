R&B Thuggin’: Tory Lanez Popped In Miami On Hand Gun And Drug Charges

Broward County Police Dept.

Tory Lanez Popped For Hand Gun And Drug Possession

Popular R&B singer Tory Lanez just racked up quite a bit of criminal charges in Florida’s Broward County area. The Canadian ‘Say It’ singer was popped yesterday on both drug and firearms charges. Yikes.

According to XXL, he was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of cannabis 20 grams or less, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to show proof of liability insurance. The cannabis charge is a first degree misdemeanor, while the firearm possession charge is a third degree felony.

Damn! Good luck beating that. The drug charges are misdemeanors but the gun charge is a 3rd degree felony. There’s been no word yet from Tory’s team over the matter. TMZ reports that Tory has already been released from his arrest after posting $1,000 bond.