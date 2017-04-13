Fair Or Foul: Faizon Love Calls Spike Lee A “House N-gga”

Faizon Love Calls Spike Lee A “House N-gga”

Veteran comedian and actor Faizon Love has been in the entertainment industry for over 20 years. Friday’s “Big Worm” stopped by Ebro In The Morning to promote his new film with Deray Davis called “Grow House”. Somehow the conversation veered off onto famed Black director, Spike Lee. Faizon labeled the 40 Acres and a Mule pioneer and “House N-gga”. But, why?

Here’s the clip.

Uh? @faizonlove just called Spike Lee a "House Nigga"? 🤔…. whoa! Check whole convo @Hot97 .com A post shared by Ebro Darden (@oldmanebro) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

Faizon expressed that his distaste for Spike comes from him oversimplifying roles of historic figures like Malcolm X, by adding comic relief to his movies. In recent years, Spike was criticized similarly for the movie “Chiraq”, turning the city’s crime epidemic into a ‘misogynistic musical’ on film. (Side note: Notice how Deray wanted no parts of that conversation LOL)

Do you think his comment is justifiable?