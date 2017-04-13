FINISH HIM! CNN Orange-Noser Jeffrey Lord Fricasseed For “Trump Is The MLK Of Healthcare”

Twitter Rails Against Jeffrey Lord For Trump-MLK Comparison

Jeffrey Lord has said a LOT of stupid things on-air. We mean LOTS of them. Today he joined the triumvirate of stupidity along with his bozo buddies Pepsi and Sean Spicer. Almost daily. But this latest “analysis” is one for the books.

Symone Sanders is NOT here for it. Not in the slightest.

At this point we can’t really be surprised, but damn, when will these white people learn to stop making comparisons like this??

Flip the page to get a good laugh out of the 140-character bonfire that is currently searing Jeffrey’s wilted skin.

Image via CNN