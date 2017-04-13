Your Friendly Reminder That Yammy Delicious Model Tabria Majors Is BAE
Yammy delicious model Tabria Majors is steadily evolving into a Goddess-level sensation with screen lick-worthy curves and a gorgeous face currently shattering Instagram into a zillion heart-shaped pieces.
Hit the flip for a very necessary Tabria Majors celebration.
Captured by: @underground_nyc Most asked question: Tabria, I wish I could be as confident as you, where did you get yours from? Confidence is not about looking good and showing it off to others; it is feeling good about yourself without needing confirmation from anyone else. I used to search for confidence in men ALL 👏🏽 THE 👏🏽 TIME 👏🏽 I placed my validation in the hands of others and that was such a dangerous place for my self-esteem. I'm never going to be able to please everyone or make everyone like me. It's kind of cliché to say this nowadays, but that's what turned it around for me. I am not the most intelligent, prettiest, wittiest, I don't have the best body, I'm not the best model, I'm boring…BUT I live as best I can and work hard to achieve my goals. Stop wasting your time mulling over your looks–you were born that way and it's up to you to make the best of it. I won't let my cellulite, stretch marks, big feet, acne, love handles, thin hair, scars, or people who taunt me for those things prevent me from living or being happy. I hate posting long captions but I hope this helps someone.