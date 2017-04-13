Your Friendly Reminder That Yammy Delicious Model Tabria Majors Is BAE

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18

Yammy delicious model Tabria Majors is steadily evolving into a Goddess-level sensation with screen lick-worthy curves and a gorgeous face currently shattering Instagram into a zillion heart-shaped pieces.

Hit the flip for a very necessary Tabria Majors celebration.

⚡️ pic: @krishphotos face: @mugopus suit: @lainarauma

A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

When the white starts to show #snowday 📷 @underground_nyc

A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

raw af

A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

The Blue City is a photographer's dream! Also, sorry I uploaded the podcast so late 😬 goo.gl/aE8bTG #travelnoire

A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

    Continue Slideshow

    photog: @allgoodthingstv fit: @americanapparelusa

    A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

    a realist in the streets photog: @nellsatl

    A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

    Ask whatever you want 🤓

    A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

    Listen to reasons my exes couldn't put up with me 😩 @thethickpodcast goo.gl/HBFwPi

    A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

    📷 @underground_nyc

    A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus