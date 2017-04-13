Exclusive: Mendeecees’ Prison Time Appeal Grinds To A Halt

Reality Star Fighting For His Freedom From Federal Prison

“Love & Hip Hop New York’s” Mendeecees Harris’ bid for less prison time has ground to a halt because of a procedural error.

Harris is serving eight to ten years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring that supplied upstate New York with cocaine and heroin. Following his plea deal and sentencing in 2015, he filed a motion to have his time reduced because his time was based on expired sentencing guidelines. He said once out he could be a force for good in urban areas, and encourage kids not to embrace drug dealing and a life in the streets.

However, the government argued that the sentence was appropriate given the seriousness of Mendeecees’ crimes.

A judge sided with the government and ordered Mendeecees to serve out the rest of his time.

Last month, Medeecees’ lawyer appealed the judge’s ruling, but the Harlem native is now running the risk of having his appeal thrown out. Mendeecees’ didn’t file the additional paperwork that was needed as part of the appeal process, and if his legal team doesn’t submit the docs by the end of the month, the judge will throw the case out.