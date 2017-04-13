Young Thug Reportedly Owes $2.2. Million On His 6 Bedroom, 11 Bathroom Buckhead Home

Well, damn Thugger!

Lawsuit Says Young Thug Owes $2.2 Million On Atlanta Home

After Young Thug’s manager already claimed that the rap superstar was facing crippling debt because of money mismanagement by his financial handlers, a new lawsuit about his alleged money woes has surfaced.

As previously reported Thug’s manager Manny Halley claimed that David Weise and Associates screwed up Thug’s money so much that the rapper struggled to pay his light and cell phone bill.

Now according to a lawsuit, that could very well be true.

The AJC reports that Heritage Select Homes, LLC filed a suit claiming that Thugger owes more than $2.2 million in payments for his home in Atlanta’s ritzy Buckhead Heights neighborhood.

The rapper who bought the home in 2016 under a “balloon promissory note” agreement, was allegedly scheduled to pay a total of $86,500 on Oct. 19; $86,033 on Nov. 19; $150,567 on Dec. 19; and then two more payments of $14,667 in January and February.

The paper adds that he was supposed to pay a sum of $2,214,667 on the 11,000 square-foot home with six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a full bar, a theater, indoor pool and hot-tub and four-car garage, but he failed to make that payment.

If you’re wondering what a “balloon promissory note” is, according to the AJC, it “helps document and clarify the terms of a loan that’s designed to have one or more larger payments due at the end of the repayment period.”

Thug’s been silent on the recent reports about his finances and instead, he’s focused on being an”easy, breezy, beautiful Thugger girl.”

What do YOU think about Young Thug’s alleged money woes???

