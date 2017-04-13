Put Them In Rice: United Passenger Stung By Scorpion ﻿That Tumbled Out Of Overhead Bin

Scorpion Stings Passenger On United Flight

United’s PR department is having a really ROUGH week. After stirring up backlash from violently forcing a passenger off of a flight, now they have a venomous pest problem?

According to Travel and Leisure, Richard and Linda Bell were on a United Airlines flight home from Houston to Calgary on Sunday when a scorpion fell from the overhead compartment and on to Richard’s head. Richard took the scorpion from his hair and dropped it onto his tray. When he picked it up again, the animal stung him.

Why was he playing with it??! Richard says he didn’t immediately recognize the light brown colored pest as a scorpion until he felt it’s “bee-like” stinger. Afterwards, another passenger took the scorpion, stomped it on the ground and then threw the remains in the toilet. The male passenger stung by the bug decline medical attention when approached after the flight by United’s emergency medical team.