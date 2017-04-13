STILL Ain’t Got No Job: Tomi Lahren Speaks On Her Firing From ‘The Blaze’

Tomi Lahren Speaks On Being Fired From The Blaze

Remember when we told you about the happy day that Tomato Lozenge Tomi Lahren was booted out of a commentary job at The Blaze?

Well after the wishy-washy conservative filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Glenn Beck and his brand, she’s speaking out further.

According to Tomi she’s still on the hook at The Blaze and she wants to be let go completely. She tells Nightline that Glenn Beck and his boys have locked her out of her Facebook page and she’s “deeply hurt.”

“To my former employer, I would just say let me go. Let me move on,” said Tomi “I’m deeply hurt by what has happened. I’m disappointed in what has happened, but if this is the way that it is, let’s just part ways cleanly. “I just want to work and have the freedom to put my voice out there, and I want to interact with my fans and my followers,” she added. “That’s all I want out of this.”

Poor Tomato.

The pro-choice commentator is still being paid through September till her contract is officially up and The Blaze says it has no plans to change that.

With that in mind, it sounds a LOT like we won’t have to hear much from Tomi until at least the fall.



HALLEJUAH.

