Kim K Flosses Her Famous Cakes At ‘The Promise’ Premiere And Shares Precious Pic With Northie

- By Bossip Staff
Kourtney Kardashian WENN Kim Kardashian Cher 'The Promise' Premiere

Kim Kardashian West Kicks It With Cher At ‘The Promise’Premiere

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West hit up the LA premiere of “The Promise” Wednesday night and posted up for some photo ops with Cher. We’d love to know what Kim and Cher discussed… You know Kim’s gotta be inspired by Cher’s steez, being a fellow attention slore “it girl” and whatnot. Some other notables at the premiere included Sylvester Stallone, Don Cheadle and Christian Bale. Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s freaky friend Lady Victoria was also in the building. And of course y’all already know that Kim didn’t waste an opportunity to show off those assets!

WENN Kim Kardashian Cher 'The Promise' Premiere

Kim has been loving longer lengths lately. Do you like this look on her?

Peep more photos from the event below and then hit the flip for the most adorable picture of Kim and North for throwback Thursday.

WENN

My cutie!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

So cute riiiight?

