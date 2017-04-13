Exclusive: Kodak Black Wants Baby Mama Punished Over Poverty “Lies”

Kodak Black Says His Baby Mama’s Cries Of Poverty Are BS

Kodak Black said his baby mama is telling boldface lies to the court in their child support and custody battle.

The Florida rapper said there’s no way that Jammiah Broomfield is as poor as she says she is, and now he wants the 19-year-old mom punished in their legal battle over their son King Khalid, two.

Late last month, Black, whose real name Dieuson Octave, filed a motion to slap sanctions on Broomfield for perjury and knowingly providing false information after the unemployed mom said in court papers that she was too broke to pay her less than $300 in filing fees, and needed Black to pay her legal bills as well as emergency child support.

A member of Kodak’s camp has told us that they questioned how destitute Broomfield was after she quit her job and leased a new BMW in the same month earlier this year.

But Broomfield’s lawyer, Sara Lawrence, has said her client hasn’t been able to keep a job because she can’t afford daycare, and has been living with her parents after she dropped out of high school. The lawyer told BOSSIP Kodak also hadn’t been paying support regularly, but Kodak filed receipts proving that he paid Broomfield for March and April 2017.

The rapper also blasted Broomfield for asking the court to appoint a guardian to supervise his visits with the tot, and also asked for a protective order.

But Lawrence has questioned Kodak’s suitability as a father given his recent criminal charges and social media shenanigans.

A judge has yet to rule on either side’s request.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Kodak and Broomfield.