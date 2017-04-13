Pour Out A Lil’ Liquor: Dave Chappelle Pays Tribute To Charlie Murphy At John Mayer Concert

- By Bossip Staff
Dave Chappelle Pays Tribute To Charlie Murphy At A John Mayer Concert

Charlie Murphy’s unexpected death sent many reeling yesterday. As celebrity reactions of all kinds began to roll in, we couldn’t help but wonder how Dave Chappelle was feeling.

Welp, last night, at a John Mayer concert of all places, Chappelle got a chance to express how he was dealing with his friend’s passing…

R.I.P. Charlie Murphy. We know you’re up in heaven watching Rick James habitually-line step with the angels.

Flip the page to see Charlie’s former sister-in-law, Nicole Murphy, react to the news of his death…

Image via Getty

