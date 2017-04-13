Pour Out A Lil’ Liquor: Dave Chappelle Pays Tribute To Charlie Murphy At John Mayer Concert

Dave Chappelle Pays Tribute To Charlie Murphy At A John Mayer Concert

Charlie Murphy’s unexpected death sent many reeling yesterday. As celebrity reactions of all kinds began to roll in, we couldn’t help but wonder how Dave Chappelle was feeling.

Welp, last night, at a John Mayer concert of all places, Chappelle got a chance to express how he was dealing with his friend’s passing…

Dave Chappelle just showed up to the John Mayer concert for a Charlie Murphy tribute pic.twitter.com/NaGKxbwSVt — D-Rock (@DK_England) April 13, 2017

Emotional moment last night when John Mayer brought Dave Chappelle on stage to pay tribute to Charlie Murphy, who passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QCY0v6qa3L — Keri Richmond (@ker_richmond) April 13, 2017

Dave Chappelle at the john mayer concert in memory of Charlie Murphy pic.twitter.com/y24XGkXkPD — zach kirkman (@zkilla292000) April 13, 2017

R.I.P. Charlie Murphy. We know you’re up in heaven watching Rick James habitually-line step with the angels.

Image via Getty