#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The First Black Woman To Cover Elle Magazine In The 21st Century

- By Bossip Staff
Maria Borges Covers Elle

You may know Maria Borges, the Angola-born fashion model, from the time she rocked the Victoria Secret runway with her natural hair. But now you certainly should know her as the first black woman to cover Elle in the 21st century. While this is a sad milestone on Elle’s part, we honestly can’t think of a more worthy model for the cover.

💧MIAMI BEACH ☀️ #FBF 💧

A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

So get familiar with this model as she’s headed to the moon and back.

Gratidão por tudo e por todos! ✌🏿💕Peace & Love 💕✌🏿

A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

Keep your head up. Look straight. Stay focused. Stay ready. ⚡️ 🌺 🔥 ✨ 💕 ☄️ 🦁

A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

MONDAY WORKOUT 👊🏾✔️🍫

A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

If you give your heart to me, I no go let you go. 🎵💘😴 #sundayvibes

A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

    📞🛀🏽 ROOM SERVICE, s'il vous plaît. 🛎

    A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

    Feliz aniversário minha amorzinha! Tudo de bom, te amo 🎈🎉 Once a queen, always a queen. @officialeilalopes 👑

    A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

    MUSE at Brazil's Carnival ✔️ #carnival #rio #muse #fantasia #mariaborges

    A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

    🇧🇷 Brasil estou chegandoooo!!! Count down to Brazil. ⏳@sivan_miller #rio #carnival2017 #mocidade #MBcarnavalmuse

    A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

    Hola! On set, shooting for Carolina Herrera @houseofherrera #212VIP #OwnTheParty ✨🙏💛

    A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

    The eyes Chico, they never lie. #tonymontana #scarface #goodnightmiami 💫

    A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

    @10magazine S/S 2017 by @richardburbridge. #angelspleasurefluid

    A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

    Happy Birthday Peixhina! 👯🎂🎈

    A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

    Flashing lights, flashing lights. 📸

    A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

    Drip drop, drip drippity drop 🍯✨

    A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on

