BlackGirlMagic: Meet The First Black Woman To Cover Elle Magazine In The 21st Century

Maria Borges Covers Elle

You may know Maria Borges, the Angola-born fashion model, from the time she rocked the Victoria Secret runway with her natural hair. But now you certainly should know her as the first black woman to cover Elle in the 21st century. While this is a sad milestone on Elle’s part, we honestly can’t think of a more worthy model for the cover.

💧MIAMI BEACH ☀️ #FBF 💧 A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

So get familiar with this model as she’s headed to the moon and back.