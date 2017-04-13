Bye Wissam! Janet Jackson’s Estranged Hubby Sends A Message About Their Split

In messy breakup news…

Wissam Al Mana Sends Message About Janet Jackson Split

Janet Jackson’s estranged hubby is not so subtly speaking out on their split. As previously reported reps for Janet confirmed that she and Wissam Al Man have separated after five years of marriage and just three months after the birth of their son.

Now Wissam’s sending out a message; “You shall most certainly be tried.”

According to PEOPLE Wissam updated his website this week with a passage about being challenged from the Quran and it’s seemingly hinting at his split from Janet.

It reads;

“You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah. But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him – this, behold, is something to set one’s heart upon.”

Soooo D E E P.

Wissam, 42, hasn’t released an official statement on their separation.



We previously reportedly that trouble was brewing between the two for a while, and weeks ago Janet had the locks changed at her crib at the Trump International.

This has potential to get messsssssy.

What do YOU think about te latest update in the Janet Jackson Wissam Al Man split???

Getty Images