Whoa! Ain’t Isht Traffic Cop Crushes Black Driver’s Window With His Bare Hands [Video]

WTF is going on here???

Cop Grabs And Crushes Driver’s Car Window

A man shared his video of a traffic stop gone completely awry, after an officer crushed his car window with the palms of his hands. The Instagram user goes by the name Norman Marsh. We reached out to the driver, completely taken aback by the officers actions. He said this happened during a stop in Orangeburg, South Carolina. There’s no comment from him yet on why the officer chose to pull him out of his vehicle or why he was stopped.

Check the video out here:

Talk about how it continues.. This police man just broke my damn car window for no damn reason. Good thing I got on camera.. The struggle continues!!! We won't let them nor no one stop us from the Success we have waiting for us!! I have more footage of the BS they did also. #oemslaw #motivation #stronger A post shared by Norman Marsh (@therealoems) on Apr 11, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

We at least the brother isn’t in prison, after speaking to him directly. He says in his Instagram caption that the cop did this for “no reason”.

What do you think would warrant this kind of response? That’s isht cray.