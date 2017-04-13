Small Victory: NYC Will Stop Prosecuting 16 And 17 Year Olds As Adults

Another small victory, courtesy of the late Kalief Browder.

NYC Stops Prosecuting 16 And 17 Year Olds As Adults

The city of New York is finally willing to “raise the age” of offenders charged as adults, allowing minors to be truly punished as minors for their alleged crimes, instead of like hard, adult criminals. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the reform bill to change the age at which people are tried as adults to 17 this year and then to 18 next year as part of an effort to reform criminal justice.

The NYC justice department will now direct minors who commit misdemeanors to family court and creates a special youth court for felonies. The issue of minors being tried as adults raised national attention after Kaleif Browder’s story blew up in media. As a minor he was held as an adult in Riker’s Island, spending majority of his time in solitary confinement, with out ever being charged. The experience tormented the young man, and also denied him of his basic rights to see a judge in a timely manner.

RIP Kalief Browder, you’re still making a difference.