Coupled Up: Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Hit Up ATL Listening Party For Swift

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Joseline Hernandez Stevie J Prince Williams ATLPics.net

Stevie J And Joseline Rejoin Forces For Swift Listening Party

The Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez was joined by her baby daddy Steebie aka Stevie J at a listening event for Epic artist Swift Wednesday night at the Philipp Plein Boutique in Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza. The newly reconciled pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the party. SMH @ Stevie grabbing his junk like that.

TommiPrince Williams ATLPics.nete Tiffany Foxx

Fellow LHHATL cast members Tommie Lee and Tiffany Foxx were also seen on the scene, as were Chubbie Baby and Jazze Pha.

Check out more photos from the event when you continue.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Chubbie Baby Tommie Swift Prince Williams ATLPics.net

Swift had to be happy with the turnout

Swift event Prince Williams

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Cakes, Coupled Up, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus