Coupled Up: Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Hit Up ATL Listening Party For Swift

Stevie J And Joseline Rejoin Forces For Swift Listening Party

The Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez was joined by her baby daddy Steebie aka Stevie J at a listening event for Epic artist Swift Wednesday night at the Philipp Plein Boutique in Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza. The newly reconciled pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the party. SMH @ Stevie grabbing his junk like that.

Fellow LHHATL cast members Tommie Lee and Tiffany Foxx were also seen on the scene, as were Chubbie Baby and Jazze Pha.

Check out more photos from the event when you continue.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net