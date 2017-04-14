Plot Twist! Not Everyone Is On Tiny’s Side In The Messy T.I. Split

#TeamTIP Lets The Capes Fly For T.I.

There’s always at least ONE person on the internet who agrees with you no matter how wrong you are. Doesn’t matter what it is someone will agree–loudly and wrongly–and, in this case, those someones are #TeamTIP who’ve spent the entire week CAPING for T.I. amidst his messy split with Tiny.

