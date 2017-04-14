Kris Jenner Reportedly Offers To Pay Broke-Azz Tyga’s Child Support If Chyna Will Get Back With Doubly Depressed Rob

Kris Jenner Offers To Pay Blac Chyna’s Child Support

Chyna is trying to move on from Rob…but Mama Kris isn’t having it.

After rumors spread that Chyna was looking into getting her original family back together now that Kylie’s out of the picture…Kris Jenner went into recon mode.

According to Star Magazine, Kris has devised that, like any true Kardashian, dollar signs are the way to Chyna’s heart.

Sources say that Kris Jenner has persuaded Chyna to give disturbed and depressed Rob Kardashian one more chance…for everyone’s sake:

“Kris knows that if Rob and Chyna break up for good, their spin-off show is done. KUWTK’s ratings have been terrible, and the family needs Rob’s show to stay on the air.”

Not Chyna’s problem, right? But Kris has one bargaining chip to incentivize the deal — the cash Chyna’s missing out on from Kylie’s ex-bill Tyga.

“Tyga can’t afford to pay Chyna child support for their son, King, ever since Kylie dumped him. So, Kris said she would help.”

Hmmm….you think Chyna’s down to take one last swipe at official Kardashianhood with ex-fiancee #2?

