Idris Elba Says Racist British Kids Used To Throw Eggs At Him

Idris Elba Reveals He Was Target Of Racism

Idris Elba is all but confirmed to be the next(and first black) 007…but coming up in the UK, he was subjected to racial attacks on the regular.

Apparently, Idris and his family lived in an area with a lot of black families when he was younger…but as he told the Telegraph, once his family moved to a non-black neighborhood, he had an instant target on his back:

“I’d been shielded from racial tension, but when we moved I felt it full whack. My school, Trinity, was just off the Barking Road, which would take all the National Front supporters to the football at West Ham. They’d come past our school, and if we got on that bus on a game day…mate, if you were Indian or black you were getting it — eggs thrown at you, the whole thing.”

Yikes. Welp, from getting eggs tossed at him at the bus stop to filling the shoes of the most iconic British character there is. Definitely has to feel nice…

Splash/WENN