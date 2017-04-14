Did The Coupled Up Carters Ditch Orphan Adoption Plans After Learning They Conceived Blueprint 1 And 2?

Beyoncé And Jay Z Were Close To Adopting An Orphan When IVF Worked

We’re not sure whether to be happy for them, or sad for the poor kid that missed out on changing their fortune from being an underprivileged orphan to becoming one of the heirs to the two biggest artists on the planet.

New reports claim superstar couple Jay Z and Beyonce were preparing to adopt a child from an orphanage when they got the news.

“They had finalized papers to adopt a child and were on the hunt for an orphan to take home when the IVF worked,” a family insider told RadarOnline. “It was incredible timing.”

Interestingly enough, it was Bey’s lil sis who had a feeling the adoption plans might actually help with a biological conception.

“Solange actually predicted this would happen — that they’d stop worrying about their fertility issues when they started the adoption process,” said the insider. “Thankfully they’d not yet started visiting orphanages so they hadn’t bonded with any kids yet,” added the source.

Adoption plans have been pushed for the side for now, but it seems the couple hasn’t ruled out the possibility entirely.

“Having twins on the way has totally put adoption on the back-burner.”

What do you think about the idea of The Carters adopting? We think it sounds amazing and hope they go through with it, once they’ve adjusted to the Blueprint twins arrival of course!

Wonder if Jay Z was inspired at all to adopt by Kalief Browder’s story. Y’all know he was a foster child right?

GettyImages