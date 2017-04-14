Swimsuit Shorty: C-Milli Flosses Her Bangin’ Bawwwwwdy … For New Baller Boo?

Christina Milian Quietly Dating NY Jets’ Brandon Wilds

Christina Milian set that bawwwwdy out right this week!

The petite Cuban treat took to social media Thursday to reveal a set of stunning photoshoot shots of her in swimwear and a coverup, while flaunting her tightly toned curves….

If C-Milli appears to be glowing more than usual lately, it may be because a certain young athlete has been keeping a smile on her face.

Milian was photographed on dates with NY Jets running back Brandon Wilds two days in a row last week. The pair were spotted out for dinner at Catch Restaurant last Thursday in Los Angeles looking pretty casual, but by Friday things appeared to have heated up significantly, as Milian didn’t shy away from getting touchy feely with her baller — even exchanging kisses with Wilds at the table.

WCW😍 #WCE A post shared by Brandon Wilds (@bwilds_) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

Sources close to the singer tell BOSSIP she’s been quietly dating Wilds for “a few months now.”

“She’s trying to take things slow because she’s been burned so much in the past,” C-Milli’s pal told BOSSIP.”

“He’s a great guy though, really sweet. He treats her like a queen.”

Wilds is only 23, while Milian is 35. Apparently the age difference is no biggie to Christina though.

“He’s very mature,” Christina’s friend assured BOSSIP. “He has a daughter who is close in age to Violet so they have a lot in common. He’s a great dad and she loves that he’s made his kid the center of his world because she feels the same way about hers.”

Awwww….. Well we are rooting for them! Love is so sweet.

Speaking of sweetness though, keep going for some more sweet pics of Christina.

SplashNews/Instagram/Twitter