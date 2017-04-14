Aw Hell Naw! Rosa Parks’ Niece Unloads On Dr. Dao’s Lawyer For Comparison To Iconic Auntie [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Rosa Parks’ Niece Slams Dr. Dao Comparison To Her Aunt
Urana McCauley is NOT with the s#!ts. She, just like the rest of us, heard that assaulted United passenger Dr. Dao was being compared to Rosa Parks and said “WTF?!”
Thing is, McCauley is Rosa Parks’ niece and she took to TMZ to rail against Dao’s lawyer and ultimately anyone who would dare fix their face to put Dao in same sentence as the iconic civil rights figure.
White folks HAVE to stop this. Stop making slavery comparisons, MLK comparisons all of it. Just make your point and go. Thanks.
