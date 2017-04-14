Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck File For Divorce After Years Of Separation

It’s a wrap!!!

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Divorcing

One of Hollywood’s biggest couples is over, for good this time. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have finally filed for divorce after years of separation.

The duo announced in 2015 that they were separated but their official date of separation is still unknown. According to TMZ, the divorce filing was “amicable” and done together without a lawyer.

The twosome’s asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 3 kids and they’re asking a judge to figure out a spousal support arrangement.

TMZ also reports that they didn’t have a prenup so everything will be-be split 50/50, unless they agree otherwise. They’re also reportedly willing to have their case handled out of court and through a mediator.

The divorce could become final in 6 months.

Back in February Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben but called things off in March sparking reconciliation rumors. Now months later it looks like these two just couldn’t work it out.

What do YOU think about this Hollywood couple calling it quits???

