It’s LiT: Paramount Pictures Hires Original Screenwriters To Pen ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

Are You Here For A ‘Coming To America’ Sequel?

After the initial euphoria of a possible ‘Coming To America’ sequel then the letdown by learning the real actual Eddie Murphy doesn’t have a Twitter, we’re not quite sure what to make of the news that Paramount actually DOES have a sequel in development.

Shadow and Act published a report yesterday that mentioned not only that TMZ sources say Eddie Murphy is working on the sequel, but more concretely that The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Paramount has hired Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield to script a “Coming to America” sequel. Paramount produced the original film in 1988 and Blaustein and Sheffield wrote the first film, so this could be official if done right.

We would love it if they could bring back as many of the OG characters as possible. Would you prefer another film with Eddie Murphy and Shari Headley as the leads or something about one of their kids? They gotta bring our girl Vanessa Bell Calloway back too!

Paramount Pictures/Twitter