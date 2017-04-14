LA: Win Tickets To The ‘Unforgettable’ Premiere

“Unforgettable” Los Angeles Premiere Giveaway

Are you excited about the new Rosario Dawson/Katherine Heigl thriller “Unforgettable”?

We got a chance to check out a sneak peek earlier this week with host Kenya Moore.

A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

We are giving away tickets to 5 winners and 3 of their friends for a Girls Night Out on Tuesday, April 18th! Follow the steps below to be eligible to win.

*You must be in the LA area, transportation isn’t provided to the premiere in Hollywood*