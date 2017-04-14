LA: Win Tickets To The ‘Unforgettable’ Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
“Unforgettable” Los Angeles Premiere Giveaway
Are you excited about the new Rosario Dawson/Katherine Heigl thriller “Unforgettable”?
We got a chance to check out a sneak peek earlier this week with host Kenya Moore.
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
We are giving away tickets to 5 winners and 3 of their friends for a Girls Night Out on Tuesday, April 18th! Follow the steps below to be eligible to win.
a Rafflecopter giveaway
https://widget-prime.rafflecopter.com/launch.js
Make sure you are following us on Twitter and Instagram for more chances to win!
*You must be in the LA area, transportation isn’t provided to the premiere in Hollywood*