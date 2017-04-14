PETA Activists Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing Event And…She Ain’t Got Time

PeTa Crashes Kelly Rowland Book Event

Kelly Rowland’s reaction to PeTA trying to crash her book event and frame her as a ‘monster’ for wearing fur is iconic. Kelly Rowland was in New Jersey promoting ‘Whoa Baby’, her new mommy book, when PeTA activists crashed the scene screaming ‘Kelly Rowland has blood on her hands!’. Kelly looked confused for a minimum 30 seconds and then immediately exited stage left. YOu can see her mouth “go get security’. Who is going to sit here and argue with fools? Not a Rowland-Knowles, not today. Security!

‘This goes out to all the animals that were murdered. and tortured so Kelly can wear their fur,” one activist shouts out. Kelly stands for a second with her hand over fist. LOL, we wonder what she was thinking. The people are serious?

Getty Images/Twitter