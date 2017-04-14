Judge Convicts Teens in Deadly High School Bathroom Brawl 

Delaware Teens Convicted In Deadly Bathroom Fight

16-year-old Delaware teen, Amy Joyner-Francis died after getting ambushed by three classmates first thing in the morning in a school bathroom. Now, two girls who jumped Amy Joyner-Francis are convicted for taking part in the student’s death. According to The Grio, two of the three girls opposing Amy will be held criminally responsible for her passing.

On Thursday, a Delaware judge convicted a girl, 17, of Homicide for her role in the fight. A second teen, was charged with conspiracy. The third girl initially involved was acquitted. Amy Joyner-Francis died from a cardiac episode triggered by the brawl. Defense tried to argue that the girls were all “equally combative”. Initially people thought that the girl had hit her head on a sink, but that was not factual.

Sad! No reports have been made yet on when the two unnamed Delaware teens with face sentencing for their convictions.