Bae Of The Day: How Deelishis Went From Reality Show Star To The Cake Hall Of Fame
Deelishis’ Glo Up Magic
Everyone knows Deelishis and her magical donk that has captivated Instagram likes for the past few years. A lot of people forget that she started off as just one member of the Flavor of Love cast trying to get with Flavor Flav. Seriously, people. But she parlayed that into success. Let’s look back…
And now? Well…
You’ll have to hit the flip for that.
[WENN]
#ad If you’ve been following me for a while, you’ll know I rely on @flattummytea to help keep my tummy flat. You can only stay on track so long before you slip up, but this tea really keeps me from paying for it though which is good! This tea is one of those things anyone could add to their routine and get benefits from. Go check them out, you won’t be disappointed!