Bae Of The Day: How Deelishis Went From Reality Show Star To The Cake Hall Of Fame

Deelishis’ Glo Up Magic

Everyone knows Deelishis and her magical donk that has captivated Instagram likes for the past few years. A lot of people forget that she started off as just one member of the Flavor of Love cast trying to get with Flavor Flav. Seriously, people. But she parlayed that into success. Let’s look back…

And now? Well…

You’ll have to hit the flip for that.

CANT WAIT TIL FRIDAY!!!! ☀️☀️👏🏼

A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

#LiveWithLondonCharles TODAY WAS A GOOD DAY ☀️ DRESS BY @upgradefashion HAIR BY @crazy_handz MUA BY @syrensays

A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

#LiveWithLondonCharles DRESS BY @upgradefashion MAKEUP BY @syrensays HAIR BY @crazy_handz

A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

MORNING MY LOVES!!! WISHING YOU SMILES, MIRACLES AND BLESSINGS 😊✨🙏🏼❤️

A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

LIVE HAPPY ALWAYS 💖 @flattummytea

A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

SOME OF MY FOLLOWERS FORGOT WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE BEFORE THE TUMMY TUCK… LIL REMINDER #HumblyBeenBad

A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    PONTIAC, MI WE LEAVING THE @bigsean CONCERT & READY TO GET TURNT 🙌🏼MEET ME AT #CROFOOT BALLROOM TONIGHT!!!!

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    HAPPY SATURDAY MY LOVES!!! SHAKE THE HATE AND BE HAPPY 💙 #SANDUSKY OHIO TONIGHT!!!

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    BACK LIKE I NEVER LEFT👋🏼 SEE YALL TONIGHT DETROIT AT @thetoychestdetroit FOR #DeelishisMondays ….. #WalkAway 👣

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    THANK YOU @neugentssole

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    BEAT THE ODDS, DO NUMBERS AND REMAIN HUMBLE ✌🏼

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    PARTY TIME #KansasCity MUA @pinklipps HAIR BY @plushlifebeautylounge

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    HAPPY TUESDAY MY LOVES ❤️

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    LETS PLAY……

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    WHATEVER YOU DO, SMILE TODAY…ITS THERAPEUTIC AND CONTAGIOUS 🤗 I LOVE YOU GUYS MUCH ❤️

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    SUMMER LETS HOOK UP SOON 👅

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

    P1 CLEANER THAN YA CHURCH SHOES #RadioOneDetroit #HOT1075

    A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

