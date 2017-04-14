Bars Gal RiRi: Rihanna’s Navy Went Ape S#!t Over Her Rap Skills On Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty”
Rihanna Rapping With Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty” Caused A Social Media Stir
You might not have known this, but apparently a LOT of Rihanna fans have wanted her to rap.
Kendrick Lamar granted them their wish.
BadGalRiRi is one of only three featured artists on King Kunta’s new long-player and she showed up to show out on the song that you will be hearing ALL summer long, “Loyalty”.
If you haven’t heard the song yet, we highly suggest you get off the boo-boo and go listen right now.
Press play on “Loyalty” and flip the pages to get a laugh at the Twitter reactions to Robyn’s hot bars of fire.
