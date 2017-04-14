This Deliciously Spicy Scammer Saga Is Blowing Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
Black Twitter “Scammer” Files, Vol. 8574029

Everybody gather around for another deliciously spicy scammer saga starring a cash-showering sugar mama/chef who just wants to be loved and an alleged scamfish casanova who smashed his way to her all-you-can-blow money stacks and pushed her to “expose” him in a hilariously messy spectacle that swerved all the way left into the Twitter abyss.

Hit the flip to peep YET ANOTHER deliciously messy Twitter tale.

Of course the alleged super scammy scamfish clapped back and things got even spicer…

Oh my

Just twice, huh? Twice as in only exactly 2 times? Hmmm.

He even summoned his lawyer (who looks a lil too much like he robs old ladies in church parking lots to be legal counsel) who attempted to explain the difference between loans/gifts…

https://twitter.com/Stone_Marley/status/852888533387935744

Morehouse School of WHAT? PRE bo-WHAT? Nah. NOPE.

    At this point, the plot is thicker than cold grits

    And yes, Black Twitter did what it does best…

