SMH: Trump Quietly Signs Law Allowing States To Snatch Planned Parenthood Funds

Donald Trump Quietly Signs Law Allowing States To Defund Planned Parenthood

Donald Trump quietly signed a law yesterday allowing states to defund any organization that provides abortion services, including controversial organization, Planned Parenthood according to CNN. This undoes an Obama administration regulation, protecting states funds for the organization. Now, states have the option to let their local Planned Parenthood location run dry. Republicans openly hate on the women’s health provider over their abortion services. This move is downright dirty!

Abortion services makes up about 3% of the services provided by Planned Parenthood. The bulk of federal money Planned Parenthood receives, though, goes toward preventive health care, birth control, pregnancy tests and other women’s health services. Why are women’s health services so threatening and controversial??? History shows that women are going to “take care” of unwanted pregnancies anyhow. Heartbreaking that Trump is using whatever power he has to take away money from lauded women’s health providers.