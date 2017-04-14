Color Struck: Gilbert Arenas’ Disgusting Dark Skinned Women Comments Are Getting Blasted
Gilbert Arenas Questions The Beauty Of Dark Skinned Women
Gilbert Arenas is currently getting FRIED over a series of comments he made disrespecting dark skinned black women.
Gilbert a.k.a. “@No.Chill.Gil was creeping on the IG page of Pan Africanist Rashidi Kweli a.k.a. @ProBlkThought who posted a message to dark skinned black girls.
“Your African features are all you need for attractiveness,” read a post on Kweli’s page. “Never tell yourself or let anyone tell you that in order to be attractive you must be mixed.”
And while most people were supportive of the pro-black message, Gilbert decided to hop into the comments section with some skin-crawling color struck shade.
“How dark are we talking,” said Gilbert. “Can u name a beautiful black women [sic] on the outside…not brown skin…like Tyrese, black.”
He then named names; (Kesha Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Union, Taral Hicks and Serena Williams) and noted that they’re the darkest of the top 50 most beautiful.
He also added that Lupita Nyong’o is “only cute when the lights are off” and model Ajuma Nasenyana is #2. “Sorry but ewww,” said Arenas.
“Sorry, but eww?” W….T….F????????
Gilbert is now getting rightfully obliterated by fans who can’t believe he’d make those disgusting comments considering that he’s a father to dark-skinned little girls.
WOW!
What’d YOU think about Gilbert Arenas’ comments???
Gilbert has apologized. According to him he “misread” the post and it’s not his fault he has a public school education.
“I thought it was saying, if ur mixed ur not considered black and beautiful and my kids are mixed and dark skinned so I perceived it how I wanted to,” wrote Arenas. “oS I erased to kinda say sorry but not say sorry becuz u can’t truly blame me for reading it wrong (I went to public school) so I read it how I thought it was written.”
ANNOYING.
Fans are going IN on “No Chill Gil” and they’re trolling a video of his children and leaving comments saying “it would look better in the dark.”