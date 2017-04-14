Color Struck: Gilbert Arenas’ Disgusting Dark Skinned Women Comments Are Getting Blasted

This man can NOT be serious…

Gilbert Arenas Questions The Beauty Of Dark Skinned Women

Gilbert Arenas is currently getting FRIED over a series of comments he made disrespecting dark skinned black women.

Gilbert a.k.a. “@No.Chill.Gil was creeping on the IG page of Pan Africanist Rashidi Kweli a.k.a. @ProBlkThought who posted a message to dark skinned black girls.

“Your African features are all you need for attractiveness,” read a post on Kweli’s page. “Never tell yourself or let anyone tell you that in order to be attractive you must be mixed.”

And while most people were supportive of the pro-black message, Gilbert decided to hop into the comments section with some skin-crawling color struck shade.

“How dark are we talking,” said Gilbert. “Can u name a beautiful black women [sic] on the outside…not brown skin…like Tyrese, black.”

He then named names; (Kesha Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Union, Taral Hicks and Serena Williams) and noted that they’re the darkest of the top 50 most beautiful.

He also added that Lupita Nyong’o is “only cute when the lights are off” and model Ajuma Nasenyana is #2. “Sorry but ewww,” said Arenas.

“Sorry, but eww?” W….T….F????????

Gilbert is now getting rightfully obliterated by fans who can’t believe he’d make those disgusting comments considering that he’s a father to dark-skinned little girls.

WOW!

What’d YOU think about Gilbert Arenas’ comments???

