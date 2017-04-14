McDonald’s Free Concert Series, The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour, Heads To 15 Cities

McDonald’s Gospel Tour is now readying for its 11th year. The free concert series, Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour, has an impressive lineup for 2017: multi-award winner Tye Tribbett, music director and songwriter Donald Lawrence, legendary pastor and singer Bishop Paul S. Morton, singer-songwriter Brian Courtney Wilson, singer Anita Wilson, recording artist Jekalyn Carr, and renowned quartet voice Paul Porter will all be singing praises together for the summer event. Christian comedian Small Fire also returns along with gospel artist Lonnie Hunter, who resumes hosting duties. In select cities, well-known gospel singer and pastor Hezekiah Walker will also join the tour which starts May 10 and runs through October 21.

The multi-city tour will make stops in 15 markets, including: Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Greensboro, Jackson, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Raleigh, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.

“To hear about this tour over the years and to now be a part of it is truly amazing. I’m so honored,” said Tye Tribbett, one of gospel tour’s energetic artists, in a press statement. “Not only will I be joining so many of my favorite gospel peers, but together we’ll get a chance to uplift attendees across the nation while supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities. I’m ready for a good time filled with love and inspiration!”

Queen Latifah And Jill Scott Join Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Movie

Early this year, we reported that Cher was going to be starring in a movie about the Flint Water Crisis. And naturally, as weird as that sounds, people expressed their concerns. The Flint Water Crisis is ongoing, what’s a movie gon do? Maybe that would work better if the issue had been resolved.

Furthermore, could the money spent to produce the movie, be better served being donated to the people of Flint? The plan doesn’t seem like an entirely good one. But recent news shows that Cher is no longer attached to the project. Instead, she’s being replaced by a couple of familiar faces.

According to Deadline, Queen Latifah and Jill Scott are involved in the Lifetime TV movie as well.

Queen Latifah will executive produce the project, reuniting with Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, who produced Steel Magnolias, the network’s third-most-watched original telecast ever. Latifah will also portray a resident of Flint fighting to expose the poisoning of the community.

No Surprise Kanye West Appearance At Coachella

Sorry Kanye West fans, there will be no Yeezy at Coachella this year. Source say the rumored comeback of West to the stage is not going down at the festival.

Reports TMZ:

Rumors have been swirling ‘Ye would make his big comeback this weekend in the desert. He’s featured on “THat Part” by ScHoolboy Q — a performer this year — and has worked with Travis Scott (who will arguably play the biggest show of his career at Coachella).

Fans thought Scott’s appearance was a big clue Kanye would resurface.

Multiple festival sources are clear … Kanye will not perform at Coachella … period.

Kanye’s no stranger to the music festival … he jumped onstage with A$AP Rocky last year and famously headlined in 2011.

Or maybe he is performing, and this is just to throw heads off?

When and wherever West does return to the stage, it’s guaranteed to be epic.

