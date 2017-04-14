Pure Comedy: Lil Dicky’s 10-Minute “Pillow Talking” Clip Is Worth Every Second Of Your Time [Video]

Lil Dicky Releases Comedic Music Video For “Pillow Talking”

Some of you probably already know, but for those who don’t, Lil Dicky is hilarious. The quirky-yet-qualified MC has a very unique brand of hip-hop that is equal parts bars and bust-out-laughing goodness.

His new video for “Pillow Talking” is a fine example of what we’re talking about. It’s 10 minutes long, but he’s not wasting your time.

Press play and have a chuckle.

See. Told ya.

