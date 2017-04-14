Meet The Wopsters! Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Have The PERFECT Wedding Date
Keyshia Ka’oir Announces Her Wedding Date With Gucci Mane
Ever since Gucci Mane proposed to his longtime love Keyshia Ka’oir fans have been speculating about their wedding date, and now it’s official.
According to Keyshia herself, they’ve got not only the perfect date but the perfect time in mind; 10/17.
On October 10, 2017 at 10:17 a.m. Keyshia will become Mrs. Radric Davis.
This is of course because of Gucci’s 1017 record label.
Fans are now rejoicing over the Wopsters big news and asking for wedding invites.
So far there are no details on a location but we’re sure it’ll be an icy, good time.
Until then, Keyshia and Gucci will surely keep up their love fest on social media. Keyshia recently posted a video of positive, drug-free Gucc feeding her.
How cute are these two???
What do YOU think about Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane’s perfect wedding date???