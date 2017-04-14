Must Be Nice: Mack Wilds Drops $35K To Upgrade His Chain
- By Bossip Staff
A “The Breaks” actor/singer/songwriter recently spent major bread on upgrades to his jewelry.
Our buddy Mack Wilds who’s also starring in Fox’s “Shots Fired” reportedly spent a whopping $35,000 to add additional diamonds to his 95 chain.
The 95 is in honor of his The Ninety Five Percent company, and according to TMZ it features high quality VS-1 and F colored diamonds as well as a 14-carat yellow gold emblem.
The remixed chain was done by Jewelers David Bling and Will Da Boss.
Earlier this week Mac also dropped his “After Hours” album.
We see you Mack, must be niiiiiice.
WENN