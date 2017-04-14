Must Be Nice: Mack Wilds Drops $35K To Upgrade His Chain

#Afterhours out now…#AfterHours the mini series on the way 📷 @ravieb A post shared by Mack Wilds (@mackwilds) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Mack Wilds Spends $35,000 On Chain

A “The Breaks” actor/singer/songwriter recently spent major bread on upgrades to his jewelry.

Our buddy Mack Wilds who’s also starring in Fox’s “Shots Fired” reportedly spent a whopping $35,000 to add additional diamonds to his 95 chain.

📷 @ravieb #afterhours out now – #AfterHours the mini Series on the way @tidal A post shared by Mack Wilds (@mackwilds) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

The 95 is in honor of his The Ninety Five Percent company, and according to TMZ it features high quality VS-1 and F colored diamonds as well as a 14-carat yellow gold emblem.

The remixed chain was done by Jewelers David Bling and Will Da Boss.

#afterhours #ninetyfive 📷 @ravieb A post shared by Mack Wilds (@mackwilds) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Earlier this week Mac also dropped his “After Hours” album.

We see you Mack, must be niiiiiice.

WENN