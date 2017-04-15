Proud Mama Preciousness: Janet Jackson Shares First Photo Of Baby Eissa

Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Infant Son

Janet Jackson sent Instagram into a frenzy by sharing the first-ever photo of her son, Eissa.

Janet took a bit of a social media hiatus after her canceled tour and first (official) baby at the tender age of 50.

But the diva made a grand return to Instagram tonight, posting an “ussie” with her newborn baby boy.

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Janet may be facing a bit of a dark cloud — before the potential payday — with this divorce from her billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana.