Cassidy Clapped By Cops For Driving On A Suspended License

Cassidy Arrested By NYPD For Suspended License

Cassidy needs to take a trip down to the DMV asap!

The Philly rapper got caught up in Chinatown early Thursday, as TMZ reports. Apparently, the NYPD caught up with Cassidy as he was driving his 2011 GMC van through a routine checkpoint. Police (of course) ran his driver’s license and it the report came back that it was suspended.

Naturally, Cassidy got arrested and booked for driving without a legal license.

SMH…people KNOW the NYPD is looking for any and every excuse…why tempt them by not having simple things like a driver’s licence squared away??

