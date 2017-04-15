Deadazz, Cut It Out: VOGUE Credits Blonde Becky Karlie Kloss With The Invention Of Timbs

VOGUE Says That Karlie Kloss Timberland Boots Are “Fresh And New”

Ayo, Edward Enninful, we know you just got the HNIC gig over there, but you gotta get this type of stuff figured out.

According to a new VOGUE article, melanin-deficient supermodel Karlie Kloss is making Timbs popular this season. That’s right, up until now, Timbs had suffered the indignity of being lame, but now thanks to the leggy blonde Becky, we can all feel proud to rock our trees…

https://twitter.com/HinsonMike/status/852891281151971329d

What’s worse, is that the story says the Karlie’s idea is “fresh and new”, but also acknowledges Rihanna has BEEN wearing Timbs. So by that logic, what makes Karlie’s idea so “fresh and new”??? Bueller? BUELLER??

While last winter saw the return of the throwback sneaker, spring just might be shaping up as the season of the work boot. Gigi Hadid recently stepped out in sleek Dr. Martens combat boots, for example. Rihanna has a long history of wearing custom Timberlands, including a Rastafarian-inspired pair, but there’s something to be said for tradition below the ankle. Case in point: Karlie Kloss, who turned up today in New York wearing her own classic Timbs in the label’s signature yellow shade.

Listen, we get it by now, white people want to lay claim to literally everything in one way or another, but dammit, not Timbs.

The revolution will not be Jennerized and the deadassery will not be gentrified!

There is a slander festival on the other side. Enjoy.

Image via Splash/Twitter