Art Imitates Life: Redskins’ Baller Khairi Fortt Will Play Slain Redskin Sean Taylor In New TV Show

Again, Thanks @redskins for the opportunity. Received our off-season workout packets today – Work Mode! #laststop #redskins 🙏🏽 A post shared by Khairi Fortt (@moorishking_) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Redskins’ Khairi Fortt To Play Murdered Redskins’ Player Sean Taylor In TV Show

Can’t lie, this is a tad creepy, but I guess we’ll just have to see how it turns out.

According to TMZ, Washington Redskins linebacker Khairi Fortt will play murdered Redskins’ great Sean Taylor in a new crime docu-series “The Perfect Murder”.

The show will reenact how the cops were able to solve the case along with real interviews with family, friends and other investigators.

To take it even deeper, Khairi’s father, Guy Fortt, will be playing Sean’s father in the show.

Again, we’ll see if all of this is a good thing when Investigation Discovery drops the episode in June.

R.I.P Sean Taylor.

Ladies, if you’d like to see more of Khairi unclothed body.

Image via Instagram/Getty