Art Imitates Life: Redskins’ Baller Khairi Fortt Will Play Slain Redskin Sean Taylor In New TV Show

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

Redskins’ Khairi Fortt To Play Murdered Redskins’ Player Sean Taylor In TV Show

Can’t lie, this is a tad creepy, but I guess we’ll just have to see how it turns out.

According to TMZ, Washington Redskins linebacker Khairi Fortt will play murdered Redskins’ great Sean Taylor in a new crime docu-series “The Perfect Murder”.

The show will reenact how the cops were able to solve the case along with real interviews with family, friends and other investigators.

To take it even deeper, Khairi’s father, Guy Fortt, will be playing Sean’s father in the show.

Again, we’ll see if all of this is a good thing when Investigation Discovery drops the episode in June.

R.I.P Sean Taylor.

Ladies, if you’d like to see more of Khairi unclothed body.

Image via Instagram/Getty

When your about to grow wings out of your back so you climb to higher ground for a practice take-off 💪🏽🕊

A post shared by Khairi Fortt (@moorishking_) on

stay humble. work hard. be kind 🌴 📸: @ayoitscayo

A post shared by Khairi Fortt (@moorishking_) on

Idk @therock I might have you on this one 👀…. 📸: @naturallyfitagency

A post shared by Khairi Fortt (@moorishking_) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Yeaaa I'm a little over-protective; but can you really blame me? 🤷🏽‍♂️ #BTS @naturallyfitagency

    A post shared by Khairi Fortt (@moorishking_) on

    How you feeling about Khairi, ladies?

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Ballers, For Your Information, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus