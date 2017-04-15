Art Imitates Life: Redskins’ Baller Khairi Fortt Will Play Slain Redskin Sean Taylor In New TV Show
Redskins’ Khairi Fortt To Play Murdered Redskins’ Player Sean Taylor In TV Show
Can’t lie, this is a tad creepy, but I guess we’ll just have to see how it turns out.
According to TMZ, Washington Redskins linebacker Khairi Fortt will play murdered Redskins’ great Sean Taylor in a new crime docu-series “The Perfect Murder”.
The show will reenact how the cops were able to solve the case along with real interviews with family, friends and other investigators.
To take it even deeper, Khairi’s father, Guy Fortt, will be playing Sean’s father in the show.
Again, we’ll see if all of this is a good thing when Investigation Discovery drops the episode in June.
R.I.P Sean Taylor.
Ladies, if you’d like to see more of Khairi unclothed body.
Image via Instagram/Getty
Let's Get Serious #httr 📸 @ayoitscayo . . . . #ftmedd #photographyislife #lookslikefilm #liveauthentic #ftwotw #quietthechoas #lifeofadventure #artsofvisuals #featuremebest #cheadsmagazine #instagoodmyphoto #visualsofearth #marvelous_shots #ps_cooltones beachvibes #travelmore #vscocam #athlete #Calgang #muscleup #musclebeach #redskins
Continue Slideshow
How you feeling about Khairi, ladies?