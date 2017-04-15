Damn: Hotel Bellagio Catches Fire, Closing Entire Las Vegas Strip

The Roof, the roof, the roof is on fire.

Hotel Bellagio Rooftop Catches On Fire

The roof of the famed Bellagio Hotel and Casino caught fire on Thursday night, prompting the closure of the Las Vegas Strip, according to Yahoo News.

A bystander caught footage from the scene and shared it on twitter. You can see the entire roof in flames from a popular water fountain area of the hotel.

The Clark County Fire Department said that no injuries had been reported. The north side of the hotel burned for about 30 minutes, and bystanders stood a safe distace to watch. A few witness thought it was a part of the Hotel’s famed water show at first, according to reports. CCFD authorities evacuated the entire Vegas Strip. No injuries where reported in the fire. The cause and origin of the fire is still unknown.