Lawsuits: Slain NFL Baller Will Smith’s Convicted Killer Sues His Widow

Convicted Killer Sues Wife Of NFL Baller He Shot, Will Smith

Cardell Hayes, Will Smith’s convicted killer, has filed a lawsuit against his widow according to reports at The Advocate. Cardell Hayes on Monday filed a lawsuit in Orleans Parish Civil District Court seeking damages from Racquel Smith, whom he wounded and whose husband he gunned down; Richard Hernandez, an “instigator”; and their insurance companies.

Hayes’ lawsuit claims the insurance companies owe him damages for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Hayes’ lawsuit readressses what happened the night he killed Will Smith, which corroborate’s with his court trial documents. Will Smith was driving after drinking with his wife and two friends; including Hernandez. Will Smith hit the back of Hayes’ Hummer as Hayes slowed for traffic but then drove away without checking on whether he had caused any damage, the lawsuit alleges.

Hayes’ suit says he and a passenger followed the Mercedes in an effort to jot down its license plate number. Smith then “slammed” on his brakes on nearby Sophie Wright Place, and Hayes inadvertently rammed into the back of the Mercedes, the lawsuit says. That’s when Hernandez allegedly took his shirt off and charged the driver. Will Smith then took a drink and threw it in his face, according to the suit. The lawsuit doesn’t mention that Hayes eventually fired a gun nine times after the angry confrontation.

Racquel Smith and Hernandez had sued Hayes on Friday. Hernandez’s wife and brother-in-law had filed similar suits against Hayes before that.